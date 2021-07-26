Man Utd prepare move to sign 22-year-old star as Red Devils eye £95m double swoop

Manchester United are ready to go after Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer despite closing in on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is focussing his efforts on strengthening his defence ahead of the new season after wrapping-up a deal for Jadon Sancho and Man Utd are widely reported to be closing-in on a move for Varane.

French outlet Le Parisian claimed over the weekend that United are on the verge of agreeing a £39m deal for Varane after positive negotiations with Real Madrid in recent days and the Frenchman is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

However, despite Varane’s seemingly imminent arrival, the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United are still in the market for another centre-back and are ready to step-up their interest in signing Kounde from Sevilla.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after developing into one of the best young defenders in Europe since joining Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019.

Kounde was part of the French Euro 2020 squad and the report says he’s attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Real Madrid but Man Utd are now ready to launch their own move to sign the youngster.

The French international still has three years left on his contract so Sevilla are under no pressure to sell on the cheap and the Metro claims the La Liga outfit are demanding around £56m for Kounde’s signature.

Therefore, it could cost Manchester United around £95m to sign both Kounde and Varane this summer but they’d be buying two excellent defenders who would certainly strengthen their defence over the coming years.

Varane is an established world class centre-back who’d be an excellent partner for Harry Maguire. Kounde has huge potential and can also play at right-back so he’d be seen as a longer-term project for Solskjaer to get his teeth into.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it would be a real statement of intent by Manchester United if they do end up splashing around £95m on Kounde and Varane this summer.