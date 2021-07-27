Medical date revealed after Man Utd agree £34m deal to sign world class star

Raphael Varane is expected to undergo his medical on Wednesday after Manchester United agreed an initial £34m deal with Real Madrid to sign the defender this summer, according to various reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the market for another centre-back as he looks to bring-in a top class partner for Harry Maguire amid on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Varane has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and he once again emerged as their prime target this summer with widespread speculation in the media suggesting Man Utd have been locked in talks with Real Madrid trying to thrash out a deal.

Those negotiations have come to a successful conclusion as the BBC are one of several leading news outlets claiming that Man Utd have agreed a deal that will see them pay an initial £34m fee for Varane’s signature.

The report says Madrid will pay a £1m ‘solidarity’ payment to Lens for their part in Varane’s development having started his career at the French club while the total deal could reach £42m including various add-ons.

According to the Mirror, the 28-year-old defender is set to sign a four-year contract with an option for a further year after United offered him a huge wage increase to lure him away from the Bernabeu.

Varane has just one year left to run on his current contract at Real Madrid and made it clear he wasn’t going to sign an extension so the La Liga giants have been forced to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

All that remains is for the French international to undergo his medical checks and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Varane will have his medical on Wednesday. Get French Football News also says Varane will have his medical tomorrow. It’s not clear whether the examinations will be done in France or in the UK but Varane will most probably have to quarantine when he arrives on these shores.

As long as there are no late complications, the deal should be finalised over the coming days meaning Varane is set to become Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

The Frenchman should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s a world class competitor who’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe in recent years having helped Madrid win 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.