Reports: Man Utd in talks with agent as Solskjaer eyes late swoop to sign £34m star

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Aurelien Tchouameni and could launch a late move to sign the £34m-rated Monaco midfielder before the window closes, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three major additions to his squad this summer with Jadon Sancho arriving in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane was snapped-up from Real Madrid while third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also arrived from Villa.

Some fans assumed that the clubs transfer business was done for another summer as there hasn’t been too much speculation surrounding further incomings floating around in the media in recent days.

However, it appears Man Utd could yet dip back into the market for another new addition before the window closes on August 31st as doubts continue over the long-term future of Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current contract at Old Trafford and is no closer to signing an extension amid reports linking him with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Obviously United don’t want to lose Pogba for free for a second time but they are in a precarious position with his contract ticking down so it makes sense for them to be planning for a future without him.

Tchouameni a target

Several names have been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months but TeamTalk are citing journalist Duncan Castles as saying the Reds are now eyeing a move for highly-rated Monaco youngster Tchouameni.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles claimed that United have identified the 21-year-old as a potential target and the £34m-rated [€40m] Frenchman could be seen as a long-term replacement for compatriot Pogba.

“Manchester United, [Tchouameni] very much falls within their scouting remit. “The targeting of that kind of younger cadre of players who can develop into top stars has been more of a focus in recent years. “He is an obvious fit for Manchester United if the change in midfield happens that we’ve been talking about for so long, which is that Paul Pogba doesn’t sign a new contract at Man Utd or is sold this summer. “Again, most likely avenue for that to happen is Paris Saint-Germain at present. “Then you bring in Tchouameni who would certainly be much lower maintenance than Pogba, should be more consistent in his performance. “If they have that space in their squad created by Pogba, then Tchouameni is one of the options to replace. “He would be cheaper than options like Declan Rice, who has been mentioned as an option for them. I’m told Monaco value him at around €40m.”

TeamTalk also says that Belgian expert Sacha Tavolieri claims Manchester United are already in talks with Tchouameni’s agents and could even make a late move to try and sign the midfielder before the window closes.

Tchouameni is more defensive-minded than Pogba but he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated midfielders in French football since joining Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020.

Obviously United will be desperate to keep hold of Pogba but he doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign a new deal so Solskjaer has to plan for the future and Tchouameni would be an exciting signing if Man Utd do end up luring him to Old Trafford.