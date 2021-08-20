Report: Man Utd target £90m duo as Solskjaer plots late swoop for 2 more signings

Manchester United are still hoping to bring in two more signings before the end of the month with Kieran Trippier and Ruben Neves targets, according to 90min.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent over £100m so far this summer with Jadon Sancho arriving from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane snapped-up from Real Madrid while Tom Heaton has also arrived from Aston Villa.

However, the Norwegian coach is still looking to further strengthen his ranks before the transfer window closes on August 31st as the United boss looks to build a squad capable of winning major trophies this season.

According to 90min, Solskjaer remains hopeful of signing a new right-back – ideally a player who can also cover at left-back when required – and Trippier has been Man Utd’s first choice target all summer.

The report says Trippier’s camp informed United they were open to a move and believed Atletico Madrid would do business at around £30m, however, the Spaniard’s are demanding the full value of his release clause – which is just over £50m.

It’s highly unlikely Manchester United will pay that kind of money for a player who turns 31 next month so Atletico will have to lower their demands if a deal is to be done before the end of the month.

United are still hopeful a breakthrough can be found and Trippier would be an excellent signing if they could get a deal agreed as he’d provide solid competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw in the full-back positions.

Neves also a target

According to 90min, Man Utd are also open to adding another midfielder to their squad and Neves remains a target for Solskjaer after impressing since joining Wolves from Porto in 2017.

The report says Wolves are willing to cash-in if an offer of around £40m is put on the table this summer and Man Utd are hoping to raise the required funds through the sale of unwanted squad players.

Neves would be an excellent addition to the United squad if they could get a deal done as he’s proven in the Premier League and has the potential to develop into a top class player at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old would provide stiff competition for the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay for the starting spots in midfield and he’d be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic – who recently turned 33.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like there could be some late business at Old Trafford with Manchester United eyeing £90m worth of talent during the closing stages of the window.