[Teams] Wolves vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Tottenham will be looking to build on their win over City when they take on Wolves at Molineaux this afternoon.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat the champions last time out so Hugo Lloris once again starts in goal with Gollini on the bench. Japhet Tanganga is rewarded with another start after his excellent display against City while Sergio Reguilon keeps his place ahead of Ben Davies at left-back.

Davinson Sanchez starts alongside Eric Dier so Matt Doherty is named among the Tottenham substitutes this afternoon. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is partnered by Oliver Skipp in midfield once again so Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso are on the bench. Dele Alli starts in the attacking midfield role after his fine display last weekend.

Harry Kane is only named among the Tottenham subs after returning to the squad so Heung min Son is once again supported by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in attack.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez leads the line up front with Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao offering support in the attack. Ruben Neves starts in midfield along with Joao Moutinho so Leander Dendoncker remains on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Trincao.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Silva, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Cundle, Marques, Campbell

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Dele; Lucas, Bergwijn, Son

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Scarlett