Report: Man Utd boss ‘wants to do deal’ for £100m star as Solskjaer eyes late swoop

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to sign Declan Rice this summer but faces a battle to land the £100m-rated West Ham midfielder before the window closes, according to the Independent.

Solskjaer has already splashed big money on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer while Raphael Varane has arrived in a deal from Real Madrid that could cost upwards of £40m.

However, it looks like Solskjaer could make another addition to his squad as the Independent says the Man Utd boss is still in the market for a central midfielder before the window closes on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a niggling groin injury which has left United short in the middle of the park with just Fred, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba to choose from.

Donny van de Beek is another option but the Dutch international is out-of-favour under Solskjaer having failed to impress since arriving from Ajax so it’s no surprise the Norwegian coach is keen to bolster his ranks over the coming days.

Rice has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer transfer window and the Independent claims Solskjaer ‘still wants to do a deal’ to sign the England star before the window shuts.

Man Utd have also been eyeing Yves Bissouma but the Brighton ace is considered to be more of a box-to-box midfielder and the report says Solskjaer sees the addition of a specialist holding midfielder as vitally important if United are to challenge for the title.

Rice fits the bill perfectly as he’s developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since breaking into the West Ham first team having come through their youth ranks.

The Independent says Rice is keen on a move to Man Utd as he looks to take the next step in his career but United won’t be able to sanction a £100m swoop for the West Ham star until significant sales are made.

The likes of van de Beek, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones are all available for transfer but Manchester United have struggled to find buyers in a difficult market while Jesse Lingard is another player who’s yet to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

West Ham are unlikely to lower their valuation of Rice as he still has three years left on his contract so the newspaper says Man Utd may be forced to wait until next year before they can finally land the midfielder.

The situation has been likened to their pursuit of Sancho so United may have to bide their time and wait another 12 months before they can get their hands on Rice unless they can sell a number of players over the coming days.