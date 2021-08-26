Arsenal & Man Utd express interest in signing £50m star as duo eye late swoop

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs to have expressed their interest in signing Yves Bissouma as the duo eye late moves for the Brighton midfielder, according to reports via the Express.

Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 and after a slow start to life on the south coast, the 24-year-old has now established himself as a key player in Graham Potter’s starting eleven.

The Mali international was excellent throughout last season and has impressed during Brighton’s opening two games of the new campaign so it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bissouma throughout the transfer window with the Express reporting earlier in the summer that the Gunners were firm favourites to sign the £50m-rated midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is expecting a busy final few days before the window closes on Tuesday night and the Arsenal boss could still be in the market for a midfielder after Lucas Torreira joined Fiorentina on loan while reports suggest that Mohamed Elneny is also available for transfer.

It looks like Bissouma is still on Arteta’s radar as journalist Duncan Castles, via the Express, has told The Transfer Window Podcast that Arsenal have enquired about the cost of a potential deal to sign the Brighton star.

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition as Castles says Manchester United have also made contact to express an interest in signing Bissouma while Liverpool are also keen on the all-action midfielder.

Castles said on the Transfer Window Podcast:

“Along with those players we mentioned as options for Manchester United’s midfield, Bissouma is also being looked at by them. “They know Bissouma has two years left of contract at Brighton and is keen to move to a higher-status club, keen to play European football. “My information is that there are enquiries from Liverpool, United and Arsenal as to how much it would cost to sign him.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane so far this summer but the United boss is still being tipped to bring in another central midfielder before the window closes.

Man Utd need more competition for Fred and Scott McTominay as 33-year-old Nemanja Matic is coming towards the end of his career while Paul Pogba has been impressing in a wider role lately.

Bissouma has seemingly emerged as a target for Manchester United but not only could they face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature, but Castles says Brighton are desperate to tie him down to a new contract.

Bissouma has two years remaining on his current deal so Brighton know they need to secure his long-term future or his value will drop considerably next summer when he’d have just 12 months left on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

If the player indicates he won’t sign an extension, then Brighton may decide now is the best time to cash-in while his value remains high and it looks like Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool are ready to battle-it-out over a late deal.