[Video] Cristiano Ronaldo arrives to undergo medical after Man Utd confirm £20m deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Lisbon to undergo his medical after Manchester United agreed a £20m package with Juventus to sign the superstar.

Ronaldo has spent the last three years in Italy where he’s scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions to help the Juventus win two Serie A titles and three domestic cups.

Widespread speculation is recent days suggested that his time in Italy was up and Juventus manager Max Allegri confirmed at his press conference on Friday morning that Ronaldo had asked to leave the club.

With less than 12 months left on his contract in Turin, Juve had no option but to cash-in on the 36-year-old and Manchester City were the red hot favourites to sign the Portuguese superstar as they looked to sign the striker they desperately need after missing out on Harry Kane.

However, in a sensation twist, news broke on Friday afternoon that City had pulled out of the race to sign Ronaldo and Manchester United soon emerged as the front runners to pull off a shock move to re-sign the attacker.

Deal confirmed

Things moved swiftly and United confirmed on ManUtd.com this evening that they have reached an agreement to sign Ronaldo subject to personal terms and the player successfully undergoing a medical.

The statement read:

Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

According to the Guardian, United will pay Juventus an upfront payment worth £17.1m [€20m] with a further £2.6m [€3m] due in bonuses meaning the entire deal will cost them just under £20m.

The Manchester Evening News claims Ronaldo is set to sign a two-year contract at Old Trafford and United have planned for the player to undergo his medical in Lisbon.

Video footage has emerged of Ronaldo landing at Lisbon airport this evening and he’s now scheduled to undergo his medical before signing his contract with Manchester United.

Lands for medical

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Lisbon airport ahead of a potential medical in Portugal #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/EUyspG1E1W — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo is expected to remain in his homeland until after the international break so he’s unlikely to link-up with United until shortly before their Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11th.

The M.E.N claims that United owners, the Glazer family, sanctioned the late swoop for Ronaldo just as it appeared he was set to join Man City and the attacker made it clear to the Citizens he was no longer interested once United came in for him.

According to the news outlet, Sir Alex Ferguson spoke directly with Ronaldo on Friday morning before Man Utd made contact with Juventus and the former boss played a key role in persuading the player to re-join the Red Devils.

So, unless there are any late complications with the medical – which is unlikely given Ronaldo keeps himself in superb shape – Manchester United are set to conclude one of the most sensational signings in recent memory.

Ronaldo may be coming towards the end of his career but he’s still one of the best players on the planet who scored 36 goals for Juventus last season so he’ll be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad.