[Photos] First snaps of Cristiano Ronaldo posing in Man Utd kit after completing move

Manchester United have released the first images of Cristiano Ronaldo posing in the new home kit after completing his £12.9m move from Juventus.

Late last week it was confirmed that Ronaldo was set to end his three year stay in Turin and it initially looked as though the Portuguese superstar was heading for a controversial move to Manchester City.

However, Manchester United came in with a late offer and Ronaldo soon informed City he was no longer interested in joining them after jumping at the chance to re-join his former club.

A deal was swiftly agreed with Man Utd confirming last Friday that an agreement was in place with Juventus to sign Ronaldo subject to personal terms being agreed and the player undergoing a medical.

Those formalities were successfully completed with Man Utd announcing this morning that Ronaldo has joined the club on an initial two-year deal with the option to extend by a further season.

The Daily Mail are one of several media outlets reporting that United will pay £12.9m for the 36-year-old with a further £6.9m due in add-ons so the entire deal could be worth £19.5m.

Ronaldo took to Instagram this morning to express his delight at re-joining Manchester United and made a special shout-out to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

United have now release the first images of Ronaldo posing in the new Manchester United home kit – although there is still no confirmation over what number he’ll wear amid reports the club are trying to get permission from the FA for Ronaldo to take Edinson Cavani’s No.7.

No doubt United fans are desperate to see Ronaldo playing in the famous red shirt again but they’ll have to wait until after the international break when they take on Newcastle United on September 11th.

Despite his age, Ronaldo is still one of the best players on the planet and scored 101 goals in his 134 appearances for Juventus so he’ll be a sensational addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Here are some more photos courtesy of ManUtd.com: