[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Tottenham get back to Premier League action when they take on Crystsl Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been dealt a blow with the news that Hueng-min Son is ruled out through injury but Harry Kane leads the line up front for Tottenham this afternoon. The England hitman is supported by Dele Alli and Lucas Moura but Steven Bergwijn is ruled out due to injury.

Oliver Skipp is passed fit and he keeps his place in midfield alongside Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Tanguay Ndombele is named in the Tottenham squad today but the Frenchman has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Summer signing Emerson Royal makes his debut for Tottenham as he starts at right-back ahead of Matt Doherty. Davinson Sanchez is unavailable due to injury so Japhet Tanganga lines-up alongside Eric Diet in the middle of defence.

Sergio Reguilon keeps his place at left-back so Ben Davies is named among the Tottenham substitutes while Hugo Lloris once again keeps goal with Gollini on the bench alongside Bryan Gil.

As for Palace, new signing Edouard starts from the bench with Christian Benteke leading the line up front. Wilfried Zaha also starts for the hosts along with Ayew in attack. James McArthur starts in midfield along with Cheikhou Kouyate and Conor Gallagher.

Here are the line-ups for the game:

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.

Tottenham

Lloris; Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilon; Højbjerg, Winks, Skipp; Dele, Lucas, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Gil Salvatierra, Rodon, Gollini, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Markanday, Omole.