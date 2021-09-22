[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made wholesale changes from the team that beat the Hammers in the Premier League at the weekend with several key men given a rest. David De Gea is among those left out with Dean Henderson returning between the sticks.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t involved for Man Utd this evening so the Portuguese superstar is rested while Paul Pogba is also given a breather along with Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Fred.

Victor Lindelof returns to start in the middle of the Manchester United defence alongside Eric Bailly while Alex Telles starts at left-back after recovering from injury. Diogo Dalot gets a run out at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making way.

Donny van de Beek is recalled to start in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic so Scott McTominay drops to the bench. Juan Mata gets a rare start in the Man Utd attack with Bruno Fernandes named among the substitutes this evening.

Jesse Lingard is given a chance to impress from the start after scoring off the bench in each of his last two appearances. Anthony Martial returns up front with Edinson Cavani still not available as he continues to recover from a knock.

Jadon Sancho starts in attack for Manchester United while Mason Greenwood and Phil Jones are named among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Dalot, Telles, Lindelof, Bailly, Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Heaton, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Greenwood

West Ham

Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Johnson, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Bowen

Subs: Randolph, Zouma, Coufal, Fornals, Vlasic, Ogbonna, Benrahma.