Key man fit to start as Tuchel makes 9 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man City

Chelsea take on Manchester City in a huge clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Chelsea have been handed a big boost as Tuchel confirmed today that Edouard Mendy is fit and available selection after recovering from a groin injury that’s hampered in for the last two games. Therefore, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to drop to the bench against Man City.

Defence: Tuchel is expected to make changes to the defence that started during Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with Thiago Silva among those recalled.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also got a breather in midweek so they are set to come back in to line-up alongside Silva in defence with Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr making way.

Midfield: Cesar Azpilicueta should be recalled to start in the right wing-back position after he was rested on Wednesday so we may see Reece James dropping to the bench tomorrow.

Marcos Alonso appears to be Tuchel’s preferred choice in the left wing-back role so Ben Chilwell may have to settle for a place among the substitutes against Manchester City.

Chelsea have options in midfield but it’s difficult to see Tuchel leaving N’Golo Kante out of his starting eleven so the Frenchman should keep his place after playing in midweek.

Jorginho is favourite to partner Kante in the middle of the park so Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic may have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Attack: Romalu Lukaku is set for a recall after being named on the bench against Villa. Timo Werner could therefore drop out despite getting on the score-sheet during the Carabao Cup tie.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow with the news that Mason Mount has been ruled out with a knock while Christian Pulisic is still working his way back from a foot injury so they both miss the visit of Man City.

Kai Havertz is expected to be recalled to start in attack while Hakim Ziyech could get the nod to keep his place with Callum Hudson-Odoi the man to make way.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: