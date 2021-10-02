[Teams] Chelsea vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea get back to Premier League action when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has handed Trevoh Chalobah a starts in defence as the youngster comes in for Andreas Christensen – who drops to the bench. Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger keep their places in the Chelsea back three while Cesar Azpilicueta starts in the right wing-back position with Reece James injured.

Ben Chilwell is given a recall to start on the left flank meaning Marcos Alonso makes way while Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes in to line-up alongside Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park. Jorginho drops to the Chelsea bench alongside Saul Niguez while N’Golo Kante remains out due to covid.

Timo Werner starts in the Chelsea attack along with Callum Hudson-Odoi so Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have to settle for substitute roles this afternoon. Romelu Lukaku once again leads the line up front for the Blues.

As for Southampton, Nathan Redmond starts in attack along with Theo Walcott while Armstrong also gets the nod so Shane Long has to make-do with a place on the bench in west London today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

Southampton

McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Redmond, A. Armstrong.

Subs: Lyanco, Long, Adams, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Forster.