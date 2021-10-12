Man Utd confirm major injury blow as key man is ruled out for ‘weeks’

Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow after confirming Raphael Varane is facing ‘weeks’ on the sidelines with a groin injury sustained while away with France.

Varane started during France’s Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening but was forced off during the first half at the San Siro after picking up a groin issue shortly before the break.

Dayot Upamecano replaced the Manchester United centre-back as Les Bleus came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and clinch the trophy thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Varane returned to Carrington on Tuesday to be further assessed by United’s medical team and the club issued an official update on the 28-year-old’s condition earlier today.

The Red Devils have confirmed Varane has already started to undergo his rehabilitation but the groin injury is going to keep him out for ‘a few weeks’, according to the club.

The statement on ManUtd.com read:

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. “He will be out for a few weeks.”

The news of Varane’s absence will come as a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he prepares his squad for a crucial run of games that could define Manchester United’s season.

United take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday before further huge Premier League games against Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City over the next four weeks.

The Red Devils also have a Champions League double-header against Atalanta to contend with on October 20th and November 2nd so the next six matches will have a huge say in their campaign.

If Varane is our for 3-4 weeks then he’s likely to miss this crucial run of fixtures but Solskjaer will no doubt be praying the experienced centre-back makes a swift recovery.

To compound matters, Manchester United are also set to be without Harry Maguire for the trip to Leicester this weekend as he continues to recover from a calf injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

Therefore, Eric Bailly is expected to partner Victor Lindelof in the middle of the back four at the King Power – assuming they come through the international break unscathed.