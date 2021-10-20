Chelsea ready to double the salary of £67.5m-rated midfielder – report

Chelsea are ready to reward midfielder Mason Mount with a bumper contract following his impressive progress with the club over the past year, Goal claims.

The 22-year-old has been a regular starter for the Blues since his breakout season in 2019/2020.

Mount bagged nine goals and nine assists from 54 appearances in all competitions last season. He was adjudged the Player of the Season by the club’s faithful.

He has been in-and-out of the starting line-up this term amid fitness concerns, but the hierarchy have no qualms over doubling his current salary of £75,000-a-week.

The Blues have spent big to bolster the attack since last summer, bringing in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech as well as Romelu Lukaku on a record transfer.

Havertz, Werner and Ziyech were handed adequate opportunities in their debut campaigns last term, but none of them particularly stood out with consistent displays.

Mount had the edge over the trio when it came to making a difference in the final third. He was almost ever-present in the line-up even after Thomas Tuchel took charge in January.

The England international has not made a start since August 19. He was out with a minor muscle injury towards the end of last month, and has been restricted to cameo roles since.

The Blues graduate could be in line for a recall tonight as he tends to bring the best out of Lukaku.

Lukaku has gone through a rough patch with a six-match goalless run. This has coincided with the recent absence of Mount from the starting line-up, which Tuchel has acknowledged.

The £67.5 million-rated star averages five passes per 90 minutes to Lukaku which is more than any other Blues player. It can’t be denied that he has a better understanding with the Belgian.

The duo could line up in attack against Malmo. The Blues are favourites for the Champions League encounter, and Tuchel will be hoping for more goals from his players.

The west London giants have made an impressive start to their season, but they have netted just five goals from the last five matches, three of those coming against Southampton.