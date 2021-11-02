[Teams] Malmo vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are back in Champions League action when they take on Malmo at the Eleda Stadion this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has named a surprisingly strong side for the game with the Blues boss making just three changes from the side that beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal while the back three is once again made up of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen. That means Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr have to settle for places on the bench tonight.

Chelsea do make a change in midfield with N’Golo Kante rested. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man given a recall to line-up alongside Jorginho so Saul Niguez is once again consigned to the substitutes bench.

Marcos Alonso is also back in the Chelsea starting eleven as he replaced Ben Chilwell on the left flank while Cesar Azpilicueta comes in for Reece James in the right wing-back role.

Chelsea are still without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner while Mason Mount is ruled out with illness so Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his place in attack. Christian Pulisic is back in the squad after recovering from an ankle injury but he has to settle for a place on the bench with Hakim Ziyech once again supporting Kai Havertz in the front three.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Malmo

Dahlin, Rieks, Rakip, Pena, Colak, Ahmedhodzic, Innocent, Nielsen, Brorsson, Berget, Nanasi

Subs: Ellborg, Larsson, Moisander, Lewicki, Olsson, Malik, Birmancevic, Gwargis, Nalic, Eile, Diawara.

Chelsea

Mendy, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Chilwell, James, Sarr, Vale