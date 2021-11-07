Chelsea fans react to Reece James’ performance after Burnley draw

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter heaped praise on Reece James following the club’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Burnley.

The Blues preserved their top spot on the league table with a point, but they will be frustrated with the result.

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. The German scored from an inch-perfect cross from Reece James from the right flank.

The hosts dominated the proceedings thereafter. Both Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi had clear-cut chances to double the lead.

However, they could not do so. The Clarets eventually capitalised on the Blues’ poor finishing. Matej Vydra equalised in the 79th minute.

Despite the disappointing stalemate, some fans were delighted for James, who continued his impressive form this term with another assist.

The right wing-back was a regular attacking threat yesterday, and he could have scored after the hour mark, had Hudson-Odoi squared a pass.

Here are some reactions from the club’s faithful on James’ performance.

In his 3rd year in the Premier League, Reece James is making it look like the Championship https://t.co/Wt2Yjv62cK — Dante (@ColwillCFC) November 6, 2021

Reece James best player today tho really stepping up this season — ⭐️⭐️ (@CraigCFC_) November 6, 2021

#CheBur FT Thoughts

-Dispppinting to drop points vs Burnley esp after such a dominating performance.

-Aside from missing too many chances, not much to criticise. One of those games, should have been 4 or 5 nil, ended 1-1

-James delivery was world class with a nice Havertz finish. — CFC_TCR (@tradu81) November 6, 2021

Reece James, fantastic again today. Can't find a fault in his game, he's just the best in the league. pic.twitter.com/9cK0mNsPJK — Harry (@HarryCFC180) November 6, 2021

Dominant display. Should have won but hey, can't keep clean sheets forever. Barkley was outstanding. Played as a ten pretty much. Reece James was amazing as well. — Bargo ⭐⭐ (@CfcSensible) November 6, 2021

James has been one of the best players in terms of crossing ability in the Premier League. Last season, he cut a frustrated figure with the club’s forwards squandering multiple chances in the box.

The €45m-rated star bagged just one goal and two assists in the top-flight. He has eclipsed that tally this season in just eight games. Alongside his three assists, he has taken the matter into his own hands with four goals.

James and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold look set to compete for the right-back/right wing-back spot with England in years to come, but the former probably has the edge over his compatriot.

While Alexander-Arnold has also excelled with his crosses into the box, there have been question marks over his defending and tendency to get dispossessed higher up the playing field.

A prime example was during the 3-3 draw against Brentford. The Reds graduate still has room for improvement defensively which makes James the better all-round full-back.