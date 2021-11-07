Teams: Everton vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

Antonio Conte takes charge of his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager when Spurs face off against Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Italian coach has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night so Hugo Lloris once again continues between the sticks.

Emerson Royal keeps his place on the right flank with Sergio Reguilon on the left so the likes of Matt Doherty has to settle for a place on the bench. Eric Dier, Christian Romero and Ben Davies make up Tottenham’s back three.

Oliver Skipp partners Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield so Harry Winks remains on the bench while Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane in attack. That means Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso have to settle for places among the Tottenham substitutes.

As for Everton, Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne start in defence along with Michael Keane while Andros Townsend and Fabian Delph line-up in midfield along with Allan.

Richarlison leads the line up front along with Demarai Gray so Soloman Rondon and Alex Iwobi are consigned to the bench for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Townsend, Delph, Allan, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Kenny, Davies, Gbamin, Iwobi, Tosun, Branthwaite, Rondon

Tottenham

Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Ndombele