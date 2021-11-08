Arsenal fans react to Ben White’s performance vs Watford

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter heaped praise on Ben White following his brilliant display against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The centre-back made an indifferent start to his Gunners career, but he has grown in confidence during the course of the ongoing campaign.

White produced a solid defensive display against the Hornets yesterday.

The 24-year-old managed three interceptions, three blocks and six clearances. The England international also won 10 ground and aerial duels.

Aside from his defending, he impressed with his advancing runs into the Hornets half. The centre-back played a key role in Emile Smith Rowe’s 56th-minute goal.

White made a terrific marauding run towards the Hornets’ box. His path was blocked, but the interception fell kindly for Smith Rowe to open the scoring.

The goal proved the difference between the sides on the day. The Gunners were far from their best, but managed to hang on for another victory.

White put in a strong defensive showing, and some of the club’s faithful appreciated his efforts.

Smith Rowe and Ben White key for the goal, hold dat Gareth Southgate — Max. ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) November 7, 2021

We should give Brighton another £50m for Ben White, he’s that good. 6 clearances, 3 blocks, 2 interceptions, 9 duels won and a big influence in the goal scored. Gareth Southgate doesn’t know what he’s missing! #afc pic.twitter.com/BWEmWGiDNd — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) November 7, 2021

Also, give your props to Ben White for this goal too, the way he intercepts and drives out is crucial — C (@AFC_Carys) November 7, 2021

Ben White driving forward to give the ball to Smith Rowe to score. Southgate come out lad, just wanna talk 🤫 #AFC — Jamie Kent (@Kentlaar44) November 7, 2021

Ben White was my man of the match today, superb! #AFC — Mark Martin (@MarkGooner78) November 7, 2021

White has benefited from an unchanged centre-back partnership since September. The £120k-a-week star has been paired alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, who has complemented him impressively.

The Brazilian has been more consistent than White over the course of the campaign. The defensive assurance from the 23-year-old has helped to bring the best out of White lately.

The Gunners jumped to fifth in the league standings after yesterday’s win. They have picked up 20 points from the previous 24, having started the season with three straight defeats.

Their next challenge will be at Liverpool after the international break. They have not beaten the Reds in a league game at Anfield since the 2012/13 campaign.

They face a tough test of their credentials and can’t afford unforced defensive errors. They were plenty against the Hornets yesterday that were not capitalised upon.

Albert Sambi Lokonga lost possession in defensive areas. Aaron Ramsdale almost gifted the equaliser. Fortunately, the angle was tight for Josh King to convert into an open net.

White and Gabriel have not been called up for international duty. They have the opportunity to work further on their understanding ahead of the Merseyside trip on November 20.