Chelsea fans heap praise on Kai Havertz after he scores for Germany vs Armenia

A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter were impressed with Kai Havertz after he found the back of the net in Germany’s 4-1 win over Armenia last night.

The Blues attacker was sidelined for the recent World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein with a minor injury, but recovered in time to face Armenia on the road.

Havertz started the game in a lively fashion, hitting the woodwork in the fifth minute. 10 minutes later, he opened the scoring for the Germans with a close-range finish.

Jonas Hofmann put the ball on the plate for him with a cross from the right flank. The 22-year-old tapped home with a first-time left-footed finish beyond Stanislav Buchnev.

Some Blues fans were delighted for Havertz, who has had a mixed run of performances at club level this term.

Twitter reactions:

Wonderful movement and a great finish from Kai Havertz to score for Germany ⚽️ https://t.co/1eLrnWt4hH — CFCBlogs (@CFCBlogs_) November 14, 2021

Is all we need. Kai Havertz won Chelsea the Champions League🥳 https://t.co/2CHJcpcezH — CFC GM (@Sourpatchkid91) November 14, 2021

Havertz is a baller idc what anyone says https://t.co/LzwklfKy5a — CLP (@NewCFC_CLP) November 14, 2021

Bring this performance to Leicester. 🔥🔥 — sophia (@90sSophie) November 14, 2021

Before the international break, Havertz got a regular run of starts for the Blues up front with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines with injuries.

Both players are likely to make their comebacks after the break. Havertz scored against Burnley earlier this month, but that was his first league goal in eight games.

Havertz may not be assured a regular starting spot when Thomas Tuchel has a fully-fit squad to choose from. He needs to make the most of his opportunities.

The Blues face Leicester City on the road after the international break. If Lukaku is deemed fit, Havertz could get the nod in attack alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mason Mount should also return to the fray after his recent fitness concerns following a dental surgery, and Havertz needs to find consistency to keep his spot.

There is no room for a poor performance with Ross Barkley, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also providing stiff competition for places for a starting position.

Barkley had a lively display in his first start of the campaign against Burnley, but squandered a scoring chance. Tuchel was still pleased for the Englishman.