Liverpool handed triple injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds were missing several players before the international break, and most recently saw Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson suffer knocks.

Robertson has yet to report to training after his hamstring issue, but Mane and Henderson were spotted in training in Tuesday’s session, as per the club’s update.

James Milner was also back in action after a hamstring trouble. The trio are widely expected to make the matchday squad to face the Gunners at the weekend.

However, there were no signs of Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones or Naby Keita yesterday. Jones picked up an eye injury this month, and needs more time to recover.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott has returned to light training, just two months after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds United. He may not make his comeback until January.

The Reds have suffered untimely injuries during the first half of the campaign, but the return of Mane, Henderson and Milner is a big boost ahead of the Gunners clash.

With Robertson potentially sidelined, Jurgen Klopp may call upon the experience of Milner at left-back, though Kostas Tsimikas has impressed against Arsenal in the past.

Henderson should take up one of the central midfield positions on Saturday while Mane appears braced to start in attack alongside Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Mane has an impressive scoring record against the Gunners. In his previous 14 league meetings, he has scored on seven occasions, six of those with the Reds.

Earlier this month, it appeared that the Merseyside outfit were facing a big injury crisis, but they are now in a better shape for the visit of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The club have fared impressively against the Gunners at Anfield, and have not lost to the north London club in a league game since the 2012/13 campaign.

They should be favourites to return to winning ways after a surprise 3-2 loss at West Ham United.