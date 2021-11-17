Arsenal injury boost as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains ahead of Liverpool trip

Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken part in full training today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

Aubameyang missed Gabon’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday after picking up a calf problem during the 1-0 win over Libya late last week and he was reportedly sent back to London Colney early to have the issue assessed.

It left Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sweating over his captains fitness as he continued preparations for Saturday evening’s huge Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

However, Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Goal journalist Charles Watts has provided an update on Twitter to confirm Aubameyang was back in training at London Colney today.

Watts played down any injury fears by claiming the 32-year-old’s early return from international duty was pre-planned and says the striker is fully fit to take on Liverpool this weekend.

Watts claimed on Twitter:

Aubameyang is back training today at London Colney as normal. His early return from international duty was pre-planned with Gabon. No injury or anything like that. He's fine for Saturday. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 17, 2021

The news will come as a huge boost to Arsenal as Aubameyang is a key part of Arteta’s side so his fitness could prove crucial as the north Londoners look to pick-up a positive result at Anfield.

Arteta will have to assess the condition of Sead Kolasinac as the full-back suffered an ankle injury during Bosnia’s defeat to Finland on Saturday while young striker Folarin Balogun is also a doubt to face Liverpool due to illness.

Granit Xhaka is certain to miss the trip to Anfield as he continues to work his way back from a serious knee injury while Thomas Partey will need a late fitness test on a groin injury that he suffered earlier this month.

Arsenal head into the Liverpool game off the back of a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have climbed up to fifth in the Premier League table following their disastrous start to the season.

The Gunners can leapfrog Liverpool into the top four with a win at Anfield on Saturday so they’ll be hoping to inflict another defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s men following their 3-2 defeat against West Ham before the international break.