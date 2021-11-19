Expected Chelsea line-up vs Leicester City ,Thomas Tuchel to make two key changes

Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off against Leicester City.

The Blues are currently top of the table with a three-point lead over Manchester City and West Ham United.

They dominated the proceedings against Burnley before the international break, but ended up with a frustrating 1-1 draw.

They created plenty of scoring chances, but paid the price for poor finishing. Thomas Tuchel will expect a better showing tomorrow.

Ahead of the game, the Blues have been boosted by the return of Timo Werner to full training following his hamstring injury.

However, the German could be handled with caution and may feature off the bench against the Foxes.

Here is how Chelsea could line up against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy has been the Premier League’s most consistent goalkeeper this term. He has conceded just two goals from open play while keeping six clean sheets. He is expected to start between the sticks ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defence: There could be a solitary change from last week with Thiago Silva probably dropping to the bench. The Brazilian travelled the farthest during the international break, and could be handed a breather.

Tuchel may go with the experience of Cesar Azpilicueta in the three-man central defence alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Based on his recent form, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are undisputed starters in the wing-back positions.

Chilwell has netted in three of his previous five league appearances for the west London giants. Reece James appears in the form of his life with three goals and an assist in the last three outings. He also bagged an assist for England during the international break.

Midfield: Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are assured starters for the Blues when fit and available for selection. The duo are likely to keep their places ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek while Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for a few more weeks.

Attack: In attack, Ross Barkley could drop to the bench with Mason Mount likely to return to the starting line-up. Mount grabbed an excellent hat-trick against Norwich City, but missed a few games thereafter, recovering from a dental surgery.

He came off the bench against Burnley, but did not feature for the Three Lions during the break. The 22-year-old should feature in the number 10 role with Callum Hudson-Odoi leading the line alongside Kai Havertz, who netted in the stalemate against Burnley.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to individual training earlier this week following his ankle injury. However, the Belgian is not expected to make the Midlands trip, and may need at least a couple of weeks to return to full fitness to make his comeback.

Chelsea line-up (3-4-1-2) vs Leicester City