Leicester City vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Premier League football returns as Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel has opted to go with Trevoh Chalobah in defence alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger so Andreas Christensen has to settle for a place among the substitutes today.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell occupy the wing-back roles for Chelsea so Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are named on the bench. N’Golo Kante lines-up alongside Jorginho in midfield with Mateo Kovacic still out injured.

Mason Mount is fit to start in attack for Chelsea today and he’s joined by Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi so Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are among the subs. Romelu Lukaku remains on the sidelines.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy leads the line up front once again as he’s supported by Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman with James Maddison having to settle for a place among the subs along with Paston Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jonny Evans starts in defence alongside Caglar Soyuncu while Timothy Castagne starts at left-back so Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard are on the bench for the hosts.

Boubakary Soumare lines-ups alongside Wilfred Ndidi in midfield for Leicester so Hamza Choudhury misses out while Youri Tielemans is ruled out with a calf injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Albrighton, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Pérez, Maddison, Daka, Iheanacho.

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta.