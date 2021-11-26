Expected Man Utd line-up vs Chelsea

Manchester United travel to west London for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The Red Devils have lost five of the last seven league games, and that sees them languishing in the eighth spot, 12 points adrift of the Blues. Man Utd are already six points behind the Champions League places, and can’t afford to lose further ground with another poor showing at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick has been placed on temporary charge after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal earlier this week. He guided them to a Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek, and will continue in the dugout with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick yet to receive a work permit.

Here is how Man Utd could line up against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been one of the stand-out performers for Man Utd this season, and he has hardly put a foot wrong this term. He saved a penalty in the 4-1 loss at Watford last weekend, and made the difference in midweek with a superb diving save when the scores were level at 0-0 (2-0 win). He is expected to start between the sticks.

Defence: There will be a confirmed change in central defence for Man Utd with Harry Maguire suspended after his red card at Vicarage Road. Eric Bailly is primed to start alongside Victor Lindelof with Raphael Varane still injured.

Shaw to miss out

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles look set to continue in the full-back roles. Telles is likely to earn his maiden league start of the season with Luke Shaw still being monitored after being brought off due to concussion last weekend.

Midfield: Fred is a doubt for the game after twisting his ankle on Tuesday. His potential absence could open up a spot for Nemanja Matic alongside Scott McTominay as Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines. Donny van de Beek started in a more advanced position for Man Utd at Villarreal, but his average performance could see him return to the bench.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes was surprisingly dropped from the XI against Villarreal but he produced a terrific response with a late assist for Jadon Sancho coming off the bench. The Portuguese should start in the number 10 role. Elsewhere, Sancho is likely to continue on the right-wing after bagging his maiden club goal.

Anthony Martial could be swapped with Marcus Rashford on the opposite flank. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line up front for Manchester United after bagging his 10th goal of the campaign against Villarreal. His form has been excellent in Europe with six goals from five outings, and he will be hoping to replicate the same in the league going forward.

Man Utd line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Chelsea