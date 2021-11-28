Chelsea vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups – Cristiano Ronaldo dropped

Chelsea will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Manchester United at Stafford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has opted not to risk Romelu Lukaku from the start while Kai Havertz is also deemed only fit enough for the bench so Timo Werner leads the line up front. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech offer support in the Chelsea attack with Mason Mount on the bench.

With Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante ruled out, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man to start alongside Jorginho in midfield. Marcos Alonso comes in for the injured Ben Chilwell while Reece James keeps his place on the right flank.

Trevoh Chalobah keeps his spot in the Chelsea defence along with Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger so Andreas Christensen has to settle for a substitutes role this afternoon.

Nemanja Matic joins Fred and Scott McTominay in the Man Utd midfield today so Donny van de Beek drops out along with Anthony Martial. Eric Bailly comes in for the suspended Harry Maguire while Victor Lindelof keeps his place in the back four.

Ronaldo dropped

Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has made a huge call by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo for the game. Marcus Rashford starts up front with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes offering support. Mason Greenwood is back in the squad after recovering from covid but he has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Luke Shaw remains out due to a head injury so Alex Telles starts for Manchester United at left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back with David De Gea in goal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van De Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo