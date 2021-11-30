Lukaku and Havertz recalled | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Watford

Chelsea will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Here is the team Thomas Tuchel is expected to select:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy has been outstanding for Chelsea since arriving at the club and will no doubt keep his place between the sticks tomorrow night.

Defence: Tuchel could make a change in defence as Thiago Silva might be given a rest so Andreas Christensen is in-line for a recall. Antonio Rudiger will be disappointed he didn’t score a late winner during the draw with Manchester United but he should keep his place at Watford.

Trevoh Chalobah has established himself as a regular in Chelsea’s defence in recent weeks and the youngster could continue in the back three at Vicarage Road having impressed again on Sunday.

Ben Chilwell is facing several weeks on the sidelines after damaging his knee ligaments last week so Marcos Alonso should continue on the left flank. Reece James has played a lot recently and is in fine form but he may be given a breather with Cesar Azpilicueta coming in on the right.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante remains out with a knee injury that ruled him out of the draw with Man Utd while Mateo Kovacic is another absentee for Chelsea as he’s still working his way back from a thigh injury.

Jorginho starts

Jorginho has played a lot of football lately and ideally Tuchel may want to rest the Italian but with few alternative options we expect Jorginho to start against Watford tomorrow night.

Saul Niguez has struggled to force his way into Tuchel’s plans since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid so he may have to settle for a place on the bench once again with Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeping his spot.

Attack: Chelsea have a wealth of options in attack so Tuchel is likely to freshen things up. Romelu Lukaku is pushing to start after building up his match fitness off the bench in recent games so he could replace Timo Werner up front.

Kai Havertz is also back in contention after being an unused substitute at the weekend and he could replace Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Chelsea front three tomorrow night.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are other options for Tuchel but Mason Mount could be the man to come in and support Lukaku and Havertz in attack against Watford.

Here is our expected Chelsea line-up: