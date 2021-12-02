Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win when they take on Brentford in North London this evening.

Antonio Conte has gone with Davinson Sanchez alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the Tottenham defence. Sergio Reguilon continues at left wing-back while Emerson Royal remains on the right flank so Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty have to settle for places on the bench.

Oliver Skipp returns from suspension so he starts in midfield for Tottenham this evening. Skipp lines-up alongside Pierre-Emile Højbjerg so Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are named among the substitutes.

There are no surprises in the Tottenham attack as Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura once again start and they support Harry Kane – who leads the line up front for the hosts tonight.

Steven Bergwijn and Gil Salvatierra are attacking options from the bench along with Dele Alli so Conte can freshen things up in the final third if needed.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the dangerman up front while Bryan Mbeumo offers support. Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Nørgaard and Frank Onyeka all start in midfield along with Sergi Canós.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Sánchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Højbjerg, Skipp, Reguilón; Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele.

Brentford

Fernández; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Canós, Onyeka, Nørgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Roerslev, Maghoma, Stevens, Cox