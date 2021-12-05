Tottenham vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur will look to close-in on the top four with a win over Norwich City in north London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made one change from the side that beat Brentford on Thursday night with Japhet Tanganga coming in for Emerson Royal on the right flank. Sergio Reguilon keeps his place on the left after another impressive performance in midweek.

Davinson Sanchez starts along with Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the Tottenham defence so Matt Doherty and Joe Rondon have to settle for places among the substitutes once again this afternoon.

Hugo Lloris keeps goal for Tottenham while Oliver Skipp continues in midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg so Harry Winks and Tanguay Ndombele remain on the bench along with Dele Alli.

Lucas Moura and Hueng-min Son will once again support Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack and the England hitman will be desperate to get himself on the scoresheet having not found the net in any of his last five Premier League games.

As for Norwich, Tim Krul keeps goal with Max Aarons starting once again at right-back. Billy Gilmour will be looking to impress again in midfield while Teemu Pukki is the dangerman up front for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Scarlett

Norwich

Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Idah, Pukki

Subs: Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis