Liverpool fans rave about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s display vs AC Milan

A selection of Liverpool fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during yesterday’s 2-1 Champions League win over AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes from the starting line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite this, they ended up comfortable 2-1 victors over the Rossoneri at San Siro.

Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring in the 28th minute for the hosts, but their joy was shortlived with Mohamed Salah levelling the proceedings eight minutes later.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played a huge part in the equaliser. The 28-year-old made a brilliant advancing run and unleashed a powerful shot that was parried by Mike Maignan.

Salah scored from the rebound. Before the hour mark, the Reds went ahead. Another parry from Maignan from a strong Sadio Mane shot, was capitalised by Divock Origi.

Origi guided his header into the back of the net. The Belgian’s goal proved the match-winner after Alisson Becker made a splendid one-on-one save to deny Franck Kessie.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had an exceptional game for the Reds with his tireless workrate. He made several advancing runs, and was a genuine threat in the final third.

The England international ended up with three successful take-ons while winning six ground duels. He had three attempts on goal. Some of the Reds’ faithful were delighted with his showing.

The £16.2m star has endured a mixed career with the Merseyside giants. He has already been sidelined with two long-term knee injuries.

Hence, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, but now appears to be finding his best form.

Over the past month, he has put in multiple stand-out displays, and does not seem far off from becoming an undisputed starter under Klopp.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a big knee injury scare yesterday, but luckily it was only a knock, and he was able to carry on for the whole 90 minutes.

Liverpool entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Oxlade-Chamberlain could be fancied to feature in the three-man midfield.

