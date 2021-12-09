Chelsea fans react to Timo Werner’s performance vs Zenit

A selection of Chelsea fans reacted on Twitter following Timo Werner’s sublime performance against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

The Blues needed to match Juventus’ result against Malmo to top their group, but failed to do so after a disappointing 3-3 draw on the road.

Werner scored the Blues’ fastest ever goal in Champions League history after just 83 seconds. It was a poacher’s effort as he tapped home from a yard out.

However, the club failed to capitalise on the momentum. Claudinho pulled Zenit level in the 38th minute before Sardar Azmoun put them ahead before the break.

Shortly after the hour mark, Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal since September with a tap-in. It was created by Werner, who put the ball on the plate for the Belgian.

Werner seemed to have bagged the winning goal for the Blues in the 85th minute, but Magomed Ozdoyev denied the victory with a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser.

The 3-3 draw saw Juventus leapfrog the Blues to finish top of the group. The Bianconeri registered a slender 1-0 win over Malmo. Moise Kean scored for them.

While the result was disappointing for the west London giants, some of the club’s faithful were pleased for Werner, who was involved in all three goals scored.

Twitter reactions:

I'll never understand why Werner is not rated by half of our fanbase. Literally our best forward. Missing sitters because of low confidence, doesn't mean he's bad. Makes us play better and won us the CL. Most goals for us since joining.

Forever in Timo Werner HIVE pic.twitter.com/Wy7Y1XciZF — 🚀 (@Timo11i_CFC) December 9, 2021

Werner has been suffering for scoring a goal and when he had his day to score brace, you all let him down. I don’t know what is wrong with this club. — Kelv (@CFCKelv) December 9, 2021

Result aside let's respect this performance by Timo Werner. Insane player and proved a lot of people wrong today. — Giannis🇬🇷 (@CFCGiannis_) December 8, 2021

I really don’t understand the Werner hate on here. Anyone with eyes can see we’re a much better squad with him. He’s not a flamboyant player. But he ALWAYS works his socks off and his movement ALWAYS creates space and opportunities for teammates. He’s scoring a bit now too. #CFC — Dennis Brumfield ⭐️⭐️ (@dmbiiwvu) December 8, 2021

Hands up if you never stopped believing in Timo Werner 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5XtzDXfmId — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) December 8, 2021

The only positive tonight was #Werner. His second goal, in particular, was striker’s instinct. I’m afraid AC wasn’t robust enough, especially given contract situation, and Sarr was a liability. Saul was terrible, although probably his best game yet in a Chelsea shirt. #CFC — Marcus Mont ⭐️⭐️ (@DeBleauville) December 8, 2021

Werner has been disappointing with his finishing during his time with the Blues, but he produced a delightful showing yesterday which should boost his confidence going forward.

The £49.5m star has been in-and-out of the line-up since his hamstring injury. He played alongside Lukaku last night, and Tuchel could continue with the same set-up against Leeds United.

Meanwhile, the Blues have put themselves in a tougher position for the Champions League last 16 tie. They will face one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Ajax or Lille in the first knock-out round.

The Blues will know their round of 16 opponents when the draw is conducted on Monday.