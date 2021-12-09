Connect with us

Chelsea fans react to Timo Werner’s performance vs Zenit

A selection of Chelsea fans reacted on Twitter following Timo Werner’s sublime performance against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

The Blues needed to match Juventus’ result against Malmo to top their group, but failed to do so after a disappointing 3-3 draw on the road.

Werner scored the Blues’ fastest ever goal in Champions League history after just 83 seconds. It was a poacher’s effort as he tapped home from a yard out.

However, the club failed to capitalise on the momentum. Claudinho pulled Zenit level in the 38th minute before Sardar Azmoun put them ahead before the break.

Shortly after the hour mark, Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal since September with a tap-in. It was created by Werner, who put the ball on the plate for the Belgian.

Werner seemed to have bagged the winning goal for the Blues in the 85th minute, but Magomed Ozdoyev denied the victory with a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser.

The 3-3 draw saw Juventus leapfrog the Blues to finish top of the group. The Bianconeri registered a slender 1-0 win over Malmo. Moise Kean scored for them.

While the result was disappointing for the west London giants, some of the club’s faithful were pleased for Werner, who was involved in all three goals scored.

Werner has been disappointing with his finishing during his time with the Blues, but he produced a delightful showing yesterday which should boost his confidence going forward.

The £49.5m star has been in-and-out of the line-up since his hamstring injury. He played alongside Lukaku last night, and Tuchel could continue with the same set-up against Leeds United.

Meanwhile, the Blues have put themselves in a tougher position for the Champions League last 16 tie. They will face one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Ajax or Lille in the first knock-out round.

The Blues will know their round of 16 opponents when the draw is conducted on Monday.

