Chelsea fans heap praise on Jorginho after performance vs Leeds United

Some Chelsea fans took to Twitter to praise Jorginho following his impressive display against Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Blues returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leeds United. Jorginho scored two goals from the penalty spot.

The defensive display was far from impressive at Stamford Bridge, but they managed to pick up three points to keep up in the title race.

Jorginho was instrumental in the win with two spot kicks of the highest calibre. He put the Blues 2-1 ahead before the hour mark.

Leeds equalised through Joe Gelhardt in the 83rd minute, but Jorginho had the final say on the game with a stoppage-time penalty.

He kept his composure to convert the spot kick. Some Blues fans were delighted for the midfielder, who has been nursing a back problem.

Twitter reactions:

*ICE COLD* Jorginho ⚽️⚽️ Played through the pain, cool under pressure and ice cold from the spot ❄️❄️ #CFC 💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/JTx3xOus6L — SNAZ ⭐⭐ (@GarySnazMeyer) December 12, 2021

Plays through pain. Scores two goals and wins Chelsea the 3 points. PUT SOME RESPECT ON JORGINHO’S NAME — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 11, 2021

This is the Jorginho we know that was 3rd for Balon D'Or — Raf (@CFC_Raf) December 11, 2021

Rudiger and Jorginho pulling us out of the mud today. — CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCBlues_com) December 11, 2021

Till today I’m not entirely sure what “Proper Chels” means but if I had to put my own definition around it then it has to be Jorginho. Facing adversity, proving people wrong, Ballon d’Or podium finish & most importantly playing through pain just to ensure CFC gets 3 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P1v8UuLpZ9 — The Other Side Of The Coin ⭐️⭐️ (@TOSOTC_CFC) December 11, 2021

I Have huge respect for jorginho, what a player he is man and playing through the pain barrier to help the team 👏 he's world class — Jack ⭐⭐ (@Jack_CFC8) December 11, 2021

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role alongside N’Golo Kante earlier this year as the Blues won the Champions League for the second time in their history.

His form this season has been inconsistent. The Italy international was disappointing against Manchester United where he was responsible for the equaliser.

Despite this, there have been more positives through his displays. Jorginho has been struggling with a nagging back concern, but made himself available yesterday.

The £40.5m-rated star has missed some crucial penalties recently including one for Italy against Switzerland last month that would have sealed World Cup qualification.

He has still continued taking spot kicks, and delivered for the Blues yesterday. The victory sees the club maintain the two-point gap to leaders Manchester City.

They will return to Premier League action against Everton at home on Thursday night. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for a better defensive performance from his team.

The west London giants had an excellent defensive record before the international break. They have now conceded 10 goals in the last five matches across all competitions.

Injuries have played a part in recent weeks, but the Blues need to step up for the hectic festive schedule.