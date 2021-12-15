Chelsea vs Everton preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge for Thursday night’s Premier League encounter.

The Blues relinquished top spot in the table earlier this month and they are now playing catch up to leaders Manchester City, who are already five points ahead following their resounding win over Leeds United last night.

Chelsea have an excellent chance to close the gap with their game in hand which sees them take on the Toffees on home soil. The Merseyside outfit have been in a dreadful run of form with just five points from 10 games.

Everton have beaten Chelsea in three of the last five meetings, but each of those victories were at Goodison Park. The Toffees have not won a league game at Stamford Bridge since 1994.

Confirmed Team News

Chelsea have been handed a double injury boost with N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah fit to make the matchday squad after respective injuries. Mateo Kovacic has completed his isolation after COVID-19, but the game will come too soon for him, having previously missed several games due to a hamstring problem. Ben Chilwell has just returned to light training after a knee injury of his own, but may not return until January.

Everton have a long injury list to contend with ahead of the tomorrow’s clash. They will be missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Richarlison and Andros Townsend. Lucas Digne was set to be picked, but has now been ruled out with an illness. Seamus Coleman and Allan are also doubtful for the game. Their involvement may depend on late fitness tests.

Expected Line-ups

Chelsea (3-4-1-2): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount; Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Jordan Pickford; Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Fabian Delph; Anthony Gordon, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Demarai Gray; Salomon Rondon.

Prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Everton: Chelsea have dropped five points from as many league games since the last international break. However, this should be a routine win for them with the Toffees in an injury crisis.

Richarlison and Andros Townsend have been pivotal with goal contributions and they will be sorely missed. The Toffees’ 27-year wait for a league triumph at Stamford Bridge looks set to continue.