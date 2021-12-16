Chelsea vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be looking to close-in on the top two with a win over Everton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that beat Leeds United at the weekend but Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks. Thiago Silva marshals the back three along with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta so Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah have to settle for places on the bench.

Reece James lines-up on the right flank for Chelsea while Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left with Ben Chilwell still missing. Callum Hudson-Odoi isn’t involved for the Blues this evening.

Jorginho was the hero on Saturday as his late penalty secured all three points and the Italian international starts once again in midfield. Mateo Kovacic remains out while N’Golo Kante is only on the bench so Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place in the middle of the park.

Christian Pulisic is handed a recall by Tunchel as the American starts in the Chelsea attack along with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech. Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are all ruled out so the hosts have limited attacking options from the bench.

As for Everton, they are also without a host of key names with Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among those missing. Alex Iwobi comes into the side to start with Andre Gomes while Anthony Gordon and Ellis Simms start in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley

Everton

Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Allan, Gbamin, Onyango, Dobbin.