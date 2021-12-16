Liverpool vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table when they take on Newcastle United at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a huge blow as Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho are all ruled out of tonight’s game after returning suspected positive covid tests. The trio are isolating awaiting the results of a PCR so won’t be involved this evening.

It means Ibrahima Konate is recalled to start alongside Joel Matip in the middle of Liverpool’s defence. Alisson Becker once again starts in goal for the hosts while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions.

Jordan Henderson is joined by Thiago Alcantara in midfield and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops into a deeper role after playing further forward against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to build on his goal tally in the Premier League and the Egyptian is supported by Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack this evening. Diogo Jota is recalled to start up front with Roberto Firmino returning to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

As for Newcastle, Joelinton is joined by Allan Saint-Maximin in attack so Miguel Almiron has to settle for a place on the bench. Joe Willock is also among the substitutes with Jacob Murphy joining Jonjo Shelvey in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams, Pitaluga.

Newcastle

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Darlow, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.