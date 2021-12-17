Chelsea fans praise Mason Mount despite mixed showing vs Everton

A selection of Chelsea fans were impressed with Mason Mount despite his mixed performance against Everton in the Premier League yesterday.

The Blues had the chance to go within two points of leaders Manchester City with a win, but squandered the opportunity with a frustrating draw.

While the Blues were missing key players due to Covid-19, the Toffees also played an understrength side with Ellis Simms making his debut up front.

Chelsea had several opportunities to score in the opening half, but they were made to rue for poor finishing.

Reece James and Christian Pulisic slashed their efforts wide of goal. Mount also missed two superb chances in the six yard box including a simple tap-in.

Mount made amends with the opening goal in the 70th minute. He had a poor first touch, but sorted himself before a powerful shot to beat Jordan Pickford at his near post.

It brought much-needed relief for Chelsea, but the joy was shortlived with Jarrad Branthwaite bagging the equaliser for the Toffees four minutes later.

Saul Niguez did not track the run of the Toffees centre-back, who had a free header at the far post.

With the 1-1 draw, the Blues are now four points adrift of leaders Manchester City and three behind Liverpool, who beat Newcastle United at home yesterday.

Despite the disappointing performance, some of the club’s faithful were pleased with Mount’s showing. Here are a few reactions on Twitter after the game.

In a time where results aren't going our way, a handful of key players are injured, majority of the squad is playing off form, Mason Mount is out there putting on a performance game after game, chipping in with crucial goal contributions. Where are all the MountOut guys now? — Ren 🇦🇺 (@Ren_CFC) December 17, 2021

It's not all bad. There remains shining lights within the team. Mount was brilliant again. James is top tier. Ziyech & Pulisic linked up well at times & we were unlucky as Pickford had a great game for them. It still isn't good enough for title contenders nonetheless.

7/8 — Nath (@cfcNath94) December 17, 2021

Delighted to see Mason Mount scoring regularly I’ve dreamt of this pic.twitter.com/Gt9necenbD — Jack ⭐️⭐️🇮🇪 (@CFCSully) December 16, 2021

say what you want about mount but he produces 🥱 — Rhys ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCRhys27) December 17, 2021

Reece James and Mason Mount’s importance to this team can not be understated any more — CFC Talk (@chelsea29talk) December 16, 2021

The Blues have been inconsistent since the November international break. They have picked up only 11 points from a possible 18 while relinquishing their top spot on the table.

Mount has been a shining light during this period with key goal contributions. He was poor with his finishing yesterday, but ultimately broke the deadlock which contributed to a point.

The 22-year-old has bagged a sublime tally of four goals and two assists from his last four Premier League appearances, but there is still room for improvement for him.