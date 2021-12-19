Wolves vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his squad decimated by injury and covid issues so he’s only been able to name six players on the bench including two goalkeepers meaning Chelsea have very few attacking options to call upon if needed.

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal this afternoon while Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger make-up the back three. Andreas Christensen has been ruled out due to injury but Malang Sarr is among the substitutes.

Chelsea have real issues in midfield as Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are ruled out while Mateo Kovacic is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Therefore, Trevor Chalobah is asked to play in midfield today alongside N’Golo Kante.

Ben Chilwell remains out so Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left while Reece James continues at right wing-back. Callum Hudson-Odoi is among those ruled out for the Blues.

Chelsea have major problems in attack as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku are all out so they have no recognised striker. Hakim Ziyech is supported by Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in the front three with Ross Barkley on the bench.

As for Wolves, Daniel Podence starts in attack along with Raul Jimenez so Traore has to settle for a place on the bench. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves start in midfield while Dendoncker is playing further back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

José Sá, Saïss, Coady (c), Kilman, Dendoncker, Hoever, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Marçal, Jiménez, Daniel Podence

Subs: Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Nélson Semedo, Trincão, Bruno Jordão, Bueno, Traoré

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley