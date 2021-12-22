Tottenham vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham entertain West Ham in north London in tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

Antonio Conte has made six changes to his starting eleven following Sunday’s draw with Liverpool. Hugo Lloris keeps his place in goal while Davinson Sanchez lines-up alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the Tottenham back three.

Matt Doherty starts on the right flank while Sergio Reguilon lines-up on the left once again so Emerson Royal, Joe Rondon and Japhet Tanganga have to settle for places among the Spurs substitutes this evening.

Oliver Skipp gets a start in midfield along with Pierre-Emile Hojberg so Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are named on the bench. Steven Bergwijn starts in the Tottenham attack along with Lucas Moura so Dele Alli misses out. Harry Kane once again leads the line up front for the hosts but Hueng-min Son is given a rest so he’s named among the subs.

As for West Ham, Jarrod Bowen starts up front with Manuel Lanzini offering support. Declan Rice lines-up in midfield along with Tomas Soucek so Mark Noble has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Craig Dawson starts in defence alongside Issa Diop for the Hammers while Ben Johnson gets a start at right-back. Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma are attacking options on the bench for David Moyes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Bergwijn, Lucas, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Royal, Rodon, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Dele, Son.

West Ham

Areola; Johnson, Ashby, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini; Bowen.

Subs: Randolph, Baptiste, Alese, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.