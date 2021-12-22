Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Chelsea make the short trip across west London for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel has made plenty of changes to his starting eleven with Edouard Mendy among those rested so Kepa is recalled to start between the sticks this evening. Xavier Simons makes his full debut in defence as he starts alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr in the Chelsea back three.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts on the right flank while Marcos Alonso lines-up on the left with Reece James among the substitutes. Mateo Kovacic starts his first Chelsea game in two months and he’s joined by on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho on the bench.

Ross Barkley makes a rare start in attack while Tuchel has handed full debuts to Harvey Vale and Jude Soonsup-Bell. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are attacking options for Chelsea on the bench.

Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner aren’t available for the Blues so they have had to rely on the youngsters this evening.

As for Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo starts in attack along with Yaone Wissa while Shandon Baptiste also gets a start for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Fernandez, Bech, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Wissa, Mbeumo

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Norgaard, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Peart-Harris, Stevens

Chelsea

Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Subs: Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic