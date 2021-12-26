Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Chelsea will look to close the gap on the top two with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Brentford in the League Cup on Wednesday night. Edouard Mendy is recalled to start between the sticks so Kepa drops to the bench while Thiago Silva comes back into the defence after being rested in midweek.

Antonio Rudiger is also recalled and Trevoh Chalobah keeps his place in the back three so Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta drop to the bench this evening. Chelsea rested N’Golo Kante and Jorginho for the Carabao Cup win but they are recalled to face Villa with Mateo Kovacic and Saul Niguez making way.

Reece James returns on the right flank while Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left in the continued absence of Ben Chilwell. It’s all change in the Chelsea attack as Mason Mount comes in after being rested in midweek while Christian Pulisic is also recalled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi joins them in the front three so Romelu Lukaku has to settle for a place among the substitutes along with Ross Barkley and Hakim Ziyech. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz remain on the sidelines.

As for Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins is supported by Danny Ings up front while Emi Buendia also starts for the hosts. Douglas Luiz marshals the midfield while Tyrone Mings lines-up in defence for the Villains.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Vila

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, J. Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Traore, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Davis

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho (c), Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku