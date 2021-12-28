Leicester vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that featured against the Foxes in the League Cup thriller last time out. Alisson Becker is recalled in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back. However, Andy Robertson is suspended so Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place on the left side of Liverpool’s back four.

Virgil van Dijk is given a recall after missing the last few games due to covid and Joel Matip lines-up alongside the Dutchman meaning Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate drop to the bench this evening.

Fabinho returns in midfield – which is a huge boost for Liverpool – and Jordan Henderson captains the Liverpool side once again. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts in midfield so Naby Keita and James Milner have to settle for places on the bench. Thiago Alcantara isn’t involved in the squad tonight having only returned to full training recently.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are recalled to start in attack for the visitors while Diogo Jota leads the line up front. Therefore, Roberto Firmino drops to the bench but he’ll be a top class option for Klopp to have if needed.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy is supported by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in attack. Hamza Choudhury and Boubakary Soumare line-up in midfield while Kasper Schmeichel keeps goal for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, Vestergaard, Albrighton, McAteer, Tielemans, Lookman, Pérez.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams.