Fabrizio Romano offers update on Man Utd’s attempts to sign Denis Zakaria

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria but are yet to submit a formal offer to Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Zakaria has developed into one of the most highly-rated midfielders in German football since joining Gladbach from Young Boys in 2017 and he’s clocked up over 130 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit over the past four years.

However, the 25-year-old’s future is in serious doubt as his current contract expires in June and he’s showing no sign he’ll pen an extension so speculation in the media has suggested Gladbach may cash-in this month rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

The situation has alerted a number of clubs throughout Europe and the Mirror reported last week that Manchester United have joined the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus in the race to sign Zakaria.

The newspaper suggested that United could pay around £25m to sign the 6ft 3in star this month rather than risk battling it out with a whole host of European heavyweights over a free transfer deal in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on United’s pursuit and the journalist has confirmed Zakaria has been ‘discussed’ at Manchester United with boss Ralf Rangnick believed to be a big fan.

Open race

However, Romano insists Man Utd are yet to submit any formal offer to Gladbach and they’ll face stiff competition with more than four clubs already working to sign Zakaria on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he's appreciated by Rangnick – but there's still no official bid to Borussia. More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race.

Rangnick is being tipped to dip into the winter transfer market as United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and midfield is an area of concern for the Manchester giants.

Paul Pogba is still working his way back to full fitness from a serious injury and the Frenchman could leave Old Trafford on a free when his contract expires in June while Nemanja Matic turns 34 this year so his career is coming to an end.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been regulars in midfield lately but many feel an upgrade is needed in the middle of the park and it appears Manchester United have identified Zakaria as a potential target.

The Swiss international would be an excellent addition to Rangnick’s squad, however, a deal is still far from complete and it looks like United will face stiff competition for the midfielder’s signature.