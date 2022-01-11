Mason Mount starts | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Tottenham

Chelsea take on Tottenham in north London in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night. Here is the team Thomas Tuchel is expected to select:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy is away at the African Cup on Nations so Kepa is expected to start in goal. Marcus Bettinelli will drop to the bench after making a rare appearances in the FA Cup last time out.

Defence: Trevoh Chalobah remains out with a thigh injury while Thiago Silva is set to miss out once again due to a positive covid test which has ruled him out of Chelsea’s last two matches.

Andreas Christensen is expected to keep his place in the back three while Malang Sarr should also get another run out against Tottenham. Antonio Rudiger was rested at the weekend so the German international is set for a recall with youngster Lewis Hall making way.

Midfield: Chelsea will still be without Ben Chilwell due to a serious knee injury so Marcos Alonso is expected to be recalled to start on the left flank for Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi will drop out.

Reece James is also missing with a thigh problem but Cesar Azpilicueta is set to return after missing the win over Chesterfield at the weekend with a minor muscle issue.

N’Golo Kante is expected to miss out due to covid so Mateo Kovacic should keep his place in midfield. Jorginho was rested on Saturday afternoon so the Italian international could be recalled against Tottenham tomorrow with Saul Niguez making way.

Attack: Romelu Lukaku has started the last two matches so he might get a breather with Kai Havertz pushing for a recall up front. Timo Werner was on target against Chesterfield at the weekend but he could also drop to the bench as Tuchel freshens things up in attack.

Mason Mount is in-line for a recall after being rested last time out while Christian Pulisic could join the 23-year-old and Havertz in the front three. Hakim Ziyech may therefore have to settle for a place among the Chelsea substitutes.

Here is our expected Chelsea line-up: