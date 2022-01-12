Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea take on Tottenham in north London in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight.

Antonio Conte has handed Pierluigi Gollini a start in goal with number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dropping to the bench. Davinson Sanchez lines-up in defence along with Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies while Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty also get starts for Tottenham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keeps his place in midfield alongside Harry Winks so Oliver Skipp has to make do with a place on the bench while Tanguy Ndombele isn’t included in the matchday squad. Giovani Lo Celso gets a start in attack with Dele Alli among the Tottenham substitutes.

Harry Kane once again leads the line up front with Lucas Moura offering support but Spurs have to make-do without Hueng-min Son as he’s been ruled out with an injury.

Thomas Tuchel goes with Kepa in goal while Cesar Azpilicueta starts in the Chelsea defence along with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Malang Sarr also starts for the visitors so Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva have to settle for places on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic is joined in midfield by Jorginho so N’Golo Kante is only named among the subs along with Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Mason Mount returns to start for the Blues along with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front with Timo Werner offering support so the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have to settle for places on the Chelsea bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Gollini, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Subs: Lloris, Paskotsi, Sessesgnon, Rodon, Skipp, White, Dele, Gil, Scarlett

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech