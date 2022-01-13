Man Utd eye move to sign £40m Tariq Lamptey

Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing £40m-rated Brighton star Tariq Lamptey as Ralf Rangnick looks to strengthen his squad, according to the Daily Mail.

The German coach has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford since arriving as interim manager in late November with Man Utd languishing down in seventh place in the Premier League table following defeat to Wolves on January 3rd.

Rangnick is being tipped to bring in reinforcements to help get United back in the hunt for a top four finish during the second half of the season and the Daily Mail says the Manchester giants are on the look out for a new right-back and holding midfielder.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks as Rangnick looks to strengthen in the middle of the park but it appears the club are also stepping-up their hunt for a right-back.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangnick wants an upgrade for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as neither have convinced this season and Lamptey has emerged as a prime target.

The newspaper says Man Utd have a strong interest in signing the Brighton star as they feel Lamptey’s ability to play at right-back or at wing-back makes him the ideal addition to their squad.

Talent

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the Premier League since joining Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 and he’s been a key part of Graham Potter’s starting eleven on the South Coast.

Lamptey’s impressive performances down the right flank have helped Brighton’s surge up the table that sees them currently sitting ninth in the division while he’s also been capped by England at various youth levels.

Brighton will be determined to try and keep hold of the youngster at least until the end of the season but it may prove difficult to block a move if Manchester United come in with a tempting offer this month.

The Daily Mail says United are hoping to sign Lamptey for around £30m but Brighton will demand closer to £40m so it’s going to take a sizeable fee to lure the full-back away from the Amex Stadium.