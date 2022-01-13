Man Utd make offer to Denis Zakaria agent

Manchester United have put forward an offer to Denis Zakaria’s agent as the Red Devils try to snap-up the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder this month, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick is being tipped to dip into the January transfer market to strengthen his squad with the Manchester giants languishing way down in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Reinforcements are needed if Man Utd are to push for a top four finish this season and midfield is an area of concern with Paul Pogba still working his way back to full fitness from a serious thigh injury.

Nemanja Matic is coming towards the end of his career while many feel United need an upgrade for Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle of the park and Zakaria has reportedly been identified as a prime target.

The Swiss international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this month and SPORT1 reported earlier this week that Man Utd had entered talks with the players representatives to discuss a potential deal.

Zakaria has just 6 months left on his current contract and isn’t expected to sign an extension so the report says Gladbach are ready to cash-in at just £5m [€6m] rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing this summer.

TRUE✅ @ManUtd made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotations with @borussia at the Moment. Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a Transfer in Winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer pic.twitter.com/zOBwlBDJzR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

It appears Manchester United have stepped-up their pursuit as Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk now claims the Red Devils have made an offer to Zakaria’s agent with Rangnick believed to be a fan of the player.

Falk says no formal negotiations are underway with Gladbach as yet but Man Utd are ready to pay a fee to sign Zakaria this month rather than battle it out with a whole host of other clubs over a free transfer in the summer.

A transfer fee of £5m would be a bargain for a player of Zakaria’s quality and it should prove to be an excellent piece of business so many fans will be hoping the club formalise their interest with a firm offer over the coming days.

The 6ft 3in star has developed into one of the most highly-rated midfielders in German football since joining Gladbach from Young Boys in 2017 and he’d give Rangnick some much-needed quality in the middle of the park.