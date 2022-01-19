[Teams] Leicester vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Tottenham will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

Antonio Conte has made some changes to the starting eleven that lost to Chelsea last time out with Hugo Lloris recalled in goal meaning Pierluigi Gollini drops to the bench. Davinson Sanchez starts in the Tottenham defence along with Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies so Joe Rondon has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Tottenham have been boosted by the return to fitness of Sergio Reguilon – who returns on the left flank in place of Matt Doherty – while Emerson Royal keeps his place on the right side for the visitors.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keeps his place in midfield along with Harry Winks while Oliver Skipp is recalled in place of Giovani Lo Celso who drops out of the starting line-up this evening.

Harry Kane once again leads the line up front for Tottenham with Lucas Moura offering support so the likes of Bryan Gil, Steven Bergwiijn and Dele Alli have to make do with places of the bench.

As for Leicester, Caglar Söyüncü starts in defence along with Jannik Vestergaard while Luke Thomas and Marc Albrighton also keep their places. Paston Daka is fit to start up front while James Maddison and Youri Tielemans line-up in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Vestergaard, Thomas, Albrighton; Choudhury, Maddison, Tielemans; Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Jakupović, Daley-Campbell, Justin, Brunt, Soumaré, McAteer, Barnes, Pérez.

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Sessegnon, Rodon, Doherty, Lo Celso, Gil, Dele, Bergwijn, Scarlett.