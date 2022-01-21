Arsenal submit £5m bid to sign Matt Turner

Arsenal are in talks with MLS side New England Revolution to secure a deal for Matt Turner after submitting an opening £5m bid for the goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports News.

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad this month as he looks to boost Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for Europe and the Spaniard is reportedly on the market for a midfielder and striker.

However, it looks like the Gunners are also hoping to bring in another goalkeeper this month and Sky Sports News are one of several media outlets claiming Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Turner.

The report says talks are well under way with Major League Soccer side New England Revolution and Arsenal have already submitted an offer worth around £5m to sign the 6ft 3inch stopper.

Turner has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS since joining New England Revolution in 2016 and won MLS Goalkeeper of the Year during the 2021 campaign following a string of impressive displays.

The 27-year-old has 13 caps to his name for the United States nation team so far and has been battling it out with Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen for the No.1 shirt for the last year.

Arsenal are now looking to get a deal wrapped up quickly and Turner’s arrival would likely end Bernd Leno’s time at the Emirates Stadium with the German international struggling for game-time since losing his first team place to Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno replacement

Leno would have been frustrated at being left out of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-finals against Liverpool recently as he played in the previous rounds of the competition before Arteta opted for Ramsdale in the last-4.

With the North Londoners already out of the FA Cup following their 3rd round defeat to Nottingham Forest, Leno now has now clear route to any first team action unless Ramsdale picks up an injury during the second half of the season.

Therefore, the German stopper is reportedly looking to leave before the transfer window closes at the end of the month with Newcastle United the latest club to be linked with a move.

Youngster Arthur Okonkwo has been Arsenal’s third choice goalkeeper this season but the 20-year-old is not experienced enough to act as back-up for Ramsdale in the Premier League so Arteta needs a more established name to replace Leno if he leaves.

It looks like Turner is the man Arsenal want but we’ll have to wait and see whether a deal can be done with the New England Revolution.