Edu meets agent at London Colney as Arsenal close in on deal to sign Arthur

Arsenal’s technical director Edu held talks with Arthur’s agent in London on Wednesday as the Gunners look to secure a deal to sign the Juventus midfielder on loan, according to Goal.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month as he tries to boost Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have looked light in midfield this campaign and although Thomas Partey is returning early from the African Cup of Nations after Ghana failed to qualify for the knockout stages, Arteta is still hoping to bring in another option in the middle of the park.

Arthur has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks and it appears Arsenal are now stepping-up their pursuit as they look to sign the South American on loan until the end of the season.

Goal claims that technical director Edu met with Arthurs agent, Federico Pastorello, at the clubs London Colney training base on Wednesday afternoon to negotiate a short term move from Juventus.

The report says Arthur is keen to join Arsenal as he looks to revive his career in the Premier League having struggled to establish himself as an important first team player since moving to Turin from Barcelona in 2020.

New start

The 25-year-old has started just three Serie A games this season with a number of players seemingly ahead of him in Max Allegri’s packing order so Arthur is hoping to play more regularly in north London.

Arsenal hope talks with the Italian giants will progress swiftly as they want to get the 6-month loan deal agreed as soon as possible, however, Juventus are in no rush to sign off any any transfer.

The Serie A giants are reportedly open to Arthur leaving this month but will not allow the Brazilian international to depart until a replacement is secured as they don’t want to weaken their squad at this stage of the season.

Juve have interest in Bruno Guimaraes – who’s also been linked with Arsenal – but Goal says the Italians will struggle to agree a deal with Lyon due to financial difficulties at the club so they may have to look at other targets.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Arsenal could be closing-in on a deal to sign Arthur on loan and he’d be a solid addition to Arteta’s squad.