Man Utd targeting moves to sign Declan Rice and Tariq Lamptey

Manchester United are planning to bring in at least four key signings as part of a summer overhaul with Declan Rice and Tariq Lamptey key targets, according to reports via the Mirror.

The Red Devils are enduring a tough campaign as they face a fierce battle just to qualify for the Champions League next season with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham also battling for that all-important fourth spot.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is keen to strengthen the squad this month to boost their hopes of finishing fourth but United’s hierarchy are reluctant to spend too heavily in the winter market as they’d prefer to save their money for when a new permanent manager is in place this summer.

Manchester United’s bloated squad of 29 players also makes it difficult for the club to make new additions this month so despite calls from some fans to splash the cash, it looks increasingly likely United won’t bring in any new player this month.

However, an overhaul at the end of the season is almost certainly on the cards and the Mirror are citing a report from Manchester Evening News that claims Man Utd are planning to make at least four key signings during the summer market.

Midfield has been an area of concern for the Manchester giants for some time and the report says Declan Rice remains United’s key target but the Mirror suggests any deal with West Ham will cost around £100m.

Rice has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League in recent years so the newspaper says Man Utd are likely to face stiff competition for the 23-year-old’s signature in the summer.

Rice is a top target

United are also in the market for a new right-back as doubts continue over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ability going forward and Tariq Lamptey is named by the Mirror as the clubs priority target for the position.

The 21-year-old has starred for Brighton once again this season with his impressive attacking displays down the flank but the Daily Mail says the south coast club will demand around £40m to cash-in on Lamptey this summer.

According to the M.E.N, a marquee striker is also on the agenda for Manchester United and Rangnick has already held talks about the possibility of signing Erling Haaland. However, there is an acceptance that any deal will be hugely difficult with most of Europe’s top clubs battling to sign the Borussia Dortmund hitman.

The final position United are looking to strengthen is between the sticks as Dean Henderson is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Tom Heaton will be the only other senior keeper to support David De Gea so a new back-up will be needed to replace Henderson if he secures a move at the end of the season.

In order to make room for the new recruits, the report says the likes of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are likely to leave Manchester United in the summer.

So it looks like it’s going to be an extremely busy summer at Old Trafford with plenty of incomings and outgoings but perhaps the most pressing issue is for Man Utd to find a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.